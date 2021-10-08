142nd Malasakit Center Opens

SEN. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go on Thursday personally attended the launch of the country's 142nd Malasakit Center at Valenzuela Medical Center in Valenzuela City as part of his many efforts to improve health services and reduce health disparities in the country.

This is the second Malasakit Center in Valenzuela City. It was formerly the Emergency Hospital which was launched in August of 2019. It is also the 27th Malasakit Center in Metro Manila and the 77th in Luzon.

Go, who also serves as the chairman of Senate Committee on Health and Demography, cited that after witnessing the struggles of low-income Filipinos to get quality healthcare, it pushed him to develop more healthcare policies that aim to improve access to medical care services.

“Ang Malasakit Center po ay batas na, isinulong ko noon kasama si Congressman Wes, Congressman Eric, Sen. Win Gatchalian. Ang target po ng Malasakit Center zero balance para wala na po kayong babayaran sa inyong pagpapaospital. Para po 'yan sa mga poor and indigent patients. Basta Pilipino ka, qualified ka po sa Malasakit Center (The Malasakit Center is already a law, I pushed this together with Congressman Wes, Congressman Eric, Sen. Win Gatchalian. Zero balance is the target of Malasakit Center to ensure that you have no more expenses for your hospitalization. This is for the poor and the indigent patients. If you are a Filipino, you are qualified at the Malasakit Center),” he said.

The Malasakit Center brings together partnered agencies, including the Department of Health (DoH), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Philippine Health Insurance Corp. and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, to work hand in hand and ensure that medical assistance programs are more accessible to particularly poor and indigent patients.

The Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 mandates all DoH-run hospitals and the Philippine General Hospital to establish their own Malasakit Centers while other public hospitals may open their own provided that they meet the standard criteria and can guarantee the sustainability of its operations.

In line with his hospital visits across the country, Go shared how he saw the challenges faced by many public hospitals which often lack the necessary resources and manpower to meet the needs of their patients.

As he recently joined the race for the country's second-highest post, Go committed that he will continue to push for measures that will enhance and improve hospital services all over the country.

Go conveyed his gratitude towards the hospital staff and other medical frontliners for their dedicated service to their community despite threats posed by the pandemic.

On this note, the senator, together with the DoH, committed to help allocate necessary funds to further help improve the health services in Valenzuela Medical Center.

Go then appealed to the public to participate in the national vaccination program as he reiterated that vaccines against Covid-19 will not only boost their body's defenses but will also help in the country's return to normalcy.

Following the approval of President Rodrigo Duterte to open the vaccination rollout to the general public, Go asked local leaders to work closely with the national government to ensure an efficient vaccination drive in their community.

After the launch, Go's outreach team distributed grocery packs, meals, masks, face shields, and vitamins to 136 patients, and 830 to frontliners. Some of them also received new pairs of shoes, bicycles, or computer tablets.

Furthermore, representatives from the DSWD gave financial assistance to the patients, and 337 rank and file employees of Valenzuela Medical Center.

Meanwhile, Valenzuela Medical Center Chief Dr. Maria Estrella Litam appealed in her speech to continue focusing on primary healthcare to ensure that more of their constituents can access quality medical services.

“I hope we can finally see it rising with your help and with your endorsement. Kung sino man tayo at ano man tayo, alalahanin natin na we are all Filipinos (Whoever you are and whatever your position, remember that we are all Filipinos) and we are working for the Filipinos,” Litam expressed.

The ceremony was also attended by Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino, Office of the President Assistant Secretary Girlie Veloso, Undersecretaries Jonjie Gonzales and Debold Sinas, DoH Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd, Representatives Weslie “Wes” Gatchalian and Eric Martinez, Mayor Rexlon “Rex” Gatchalian, and many others.

Go then proceeded to visit the Malasakit Center in Valenzuela City Emergency Hospital to monitor and personally check and assist the needs of the center.

As vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go extended his support in the acquisition of ambulance units, and the construction of a seven-story Valenzuela Center for Academic Excellence in Barangay Malinta to ensure the economic recovery of the community.