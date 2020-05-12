14,430 OFWs rapid tested on arrival since April 23 ‒ Duterte

IN his weekly Monday report to Congress, President Rodrigo Duterte said that 14,430 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been undergoing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) rapid testing, administered by the coast guard in integrated testing centers at sea ports and at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal (NAIA) 1 and 2 since April 23, 2020.

Duterte said that from May 1 to 7, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) “administered Covid-19 rapid testing on 6,911 repatriated OFWs in one-stop shops in NAIA Terminal 1 and 2 and sea ports. Since 23 April 2020, 14,430 OFWs had been tested through this activity.”

“For the same period, the PCG also administered Covid-19 rapid test kits to 8,029 OFWs quarantined in hotels, 1,936 OFWs quarantined in cruise ships and 180 government personnel,” he said.

In the report, Duterte also said 139,379 tests have been conducted on 131,786 people as of May 6, 2020.

“From May 2 to May 6, an average of 5,863 tests were conducted daily,” he added.

Duterte also said that “[c]onstruction work to convert Building N7397 of the Clark Civil Aviation Complex into a molecular laboratory for the Philippine Red Cross (PRC)” was at 98.8 percent completion.

The Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital ‒ where the Covid-19 laboratory equipment, capable of 45,000 tests, was lodged and set up ‒ “has passed Stage 4, or the proficiency testing phase, for its accreditation and is awaiting [the] formal turnover ceremony with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the grant of its License to Operate,” he reported.

Based on a post on the Department of Health’s (DoH) Facebook page, the number of real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) licensed laboratories (Stage 5) was 28 as of May 11.

Duterte also said in his report that PhilHealth, “[a]s part of its Memorandum of Agreement with the PRC for expanded targeted mass testing,” released P100 million “as interim financing for Covid-19 testing services to be conducted by the PRC.”

As to quarantine facilities, the report read that as of May 6, the Bureau of Quarantine was manning 73 quarantine facilities — 58 of which were converted hotels or facilities while 15 of which were cruise ships — covering 10,210 repatriates all in all.

Duterte also said that “[t]he Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) completed the construction of a quarantine facility at the MMDA headquarters, which can accommodate 48 persons.”

To date, he said, the Department of Education “has approved the use of 2,110 school facilities for Covid-19 related concerns.” He added that “[i]t is currently evaluating 366 requests from” local government units “to use additional school facilities in various locations.”

Duterte also said in the report that as of May 7, “there are 1,721 Covid-19 referral and accepting hospitals across the country with 23 designated DoH Covid-referral hospitals. In total, there are 12,430 dedicated beds for Covid-19 with an average of 40.77 percent occupancy rate broken down as follows: DoH hospitals, 51.93 percent; DoH Covid-19 referral hospitals, 57.12 percent; LGUs and other government hospitals, 31.01 percent; and private hospitals, 42.52 percent. The total reported number of mechanical ventilators is 1,937 of which 77.7 percent are available.”

He also said that as of May 7, the DoH “approved 3,042 slots for emergency hiring in 56 health facilities” such as hospitals and quarantine facilities.

Duterte said that of the 3,042 slots approved, 968 Human Resources for Health (HRH) were hired with 764 slots or 79 percent “to be assigned in the” National Capital Region.

“A total of 756 nurses were temporarily redeployed under the DoH HRH deployment program,” he concluded.