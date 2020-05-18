15 held for violating GCQ curfew in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY — Police rounded up 15 people for curfew hour violation just as the implementation of the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) in Albay province entered its second day on Sunday.

In Libon town, 13 suspects were arrested loitering around during curfew hours in Barangay (village) Sagrada Familia at around 11 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in this city, three were held during curfew hours in Barangay Pigcale at around 9:50 p.m.

After easing its community quarantine to GCQ on May 16, the provincial IATF retained the guidelines on border checkpoints, curfew hours, liquor ban, wearing of mask outside residents, and social distancing protocols.

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ