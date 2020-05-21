15 more cops recover as COVID-19 cases in PNP rise to 260

MANILA, Philippines — Fifteen more police officers survived the coronavirus disease, raising the total number of recoveries in the Philippine National Police (PNP) to 84, the police force health department said Thursday.

The PNP Health Service also recorded 10 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed cases to 260.

Meanwhile, fatalities due to the respiratory ailment in PNP remained at four.

The police health office also documented 788 probable cases and 574 suspect cases.

Probable cases are suspected carriers of COVID-19 but have pending laboratory results while suspect cases are those who have yet to undertake confirmatory testing for novel coronavirus.

The PNP currently has three quarantine facilities in its Headquarters at Quezon City namely Kiangan Billeting Center, Oval Transformation Quarantine Facility and Taekwondo Quarters to treat its COVID-19 patients.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

