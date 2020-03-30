15 more Manila residents positive for COVID-19; PUIs now at 244

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Mayor Isko Moreano confirmed 15 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 70.

Moreno also noted that the number of patients under investigation (PUI) for possible exposure to COVID-19 is now at 244, from 224 on Sunday.

Seven of the infected patients have died and one has recovered.

Moreno reminded people residing in Manila that the spread of the virus is largely dependent on the activities of people, advising them to follow the government’s social distancing directive and heeding the guidelines of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) all over Luzon.

“I will keep on reminding our countrymen that the spread and transmission of the virus depends on what we do and our movements,” Moreano said in Filipino. “Fifteen tested positive today. The virus keeps spreading and our countrymen continue to be infected.”

As of Monday, Luzon and other areas in Visayas and Mindanao are still under an enhanced community quarantine due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

As of this writing, the Department of Health has counted 1,546 patients infected with COVID-19, 78 of whom have died and 42 have recovered.

Worldwide, 713,258 persons have been confirmed to have the latest coronavirus strain. Of that number, 33,658 have died and 148,707 have recovered.

