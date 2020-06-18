15 MRT-3 depot personnel infected with coronavirus

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Fifteen workers at the Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3) depot have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), based on swab test results, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the DOTr said one depot worker initially tested positive for COVID-19 on June 14. After conducting contact tracing, DOTr identified 32 personnel who interacted with the infected depot worker.

All 32 workers then underwent reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, with 14 testing positive for the novel coronavirus that caused COVID-19.

The 15 infected workers are employed by Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries-(MHI)-TES Philippines-(TESP), the current service provider of the MRT-3.

Hence, all MRT-3 and Sumitomo-MHI-TESP personnel will undergo rapid testing which will be conducted by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

MRT-3 director Michael Capati vowed to continue implementing health measures to suppress the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.

“The health and safety of our employees and passengers are primordial to us. All employees will be required to undergo testing. We have been conducting disinfection in the depot, at stations, and in trains,” Capati said. (Jim Mendoza, Trainee)