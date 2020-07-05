15 new COVID-19 cases turn up despite lockdown in Pampanga village

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO—Fifteen more people at Barangay Capalangan in Apalit, Pampanga got infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) despite the lockdown imposed on Friday in a sub-village there, Mayor Oscar Tetangco Jr. announced on Sunday.

The 15 new cases are part of the 48 close contacts who were tested for the virus, he said in a live video post on social media.

Gov. Dennis Pineda declared Capalangan and sub-village of Pulong Kawayan in Barangay Sulipan under total lockdown.

He said the area will be reverted back to an enhanced community quarantine, referring to the strictest form of lockdown.

“You can only go out if you need to buy essential items like food and medicines,” the governor told the residents.

According to Tetangco, the 48 contacts were exposed to the five confirmed cases infected by an old woman whom Tetangco called Patient 140. She was exposed to a son who worked in Metro Manila and who visited her from June 12 to 14, two weeks ahead of the Feast of St. Peter.

These brought to 21 the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Capalangan alone.

Tetangco said 56 more people are due for testing after their exposure to the 15 recent cases. Some of them are from nearby Barangay Sulipan.

The mayor said he suspected of a “more serious strain” of coronavirus because this one was “locally transmitted fast.”

Pineda cautioned residents not to follow the Patient 140’s son’s behavior, which he described as “kapabayaan (negligence).” The son reportedly went on drinking binges.

