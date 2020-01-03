15 rescued as boat capsizes in waters of Negros Occidental marine reserve

BACOLOD CITY – Seventeen persons, including six children, were rescued at sea after the boat carrying them capsized at the Sagay Marine Reserve in Sagay City, Negros Occidental province on Friday (Jan. 3).

The 15 passengers and two persons navigating the boat were brought to the Sagay City Health Office after their rescue.

Helen Cutillar, Sagay information and tourism officer, said none of the rescued passengers and boat men suffered any serious injury.

The 15 passengers, from Murcia town and Talisay City also in Negros Occidental, were headed to Cabin Reef for a get-together from the Old Sagay Port.

The passengers were identified as Lurenze Khen Gosim, 10, Justin Andre Perez, 9, Kayzelle Viel Garpel, 4, Kristoff Dhionne Gosim, 1, Vinee Keanre Gravino, 7, Radnic Peruelo, 14, Cheryl Perez, 33, Tessie Gonzales, 55, Carmela Garpel, 35, Gigger Garpel, 50, Diana Gosim, 32, Joemar Gravino, 28, Maria Cecilia Gravino, 29, Nanneth Peruelo, 38, and Leonita Gravino, 60.

Also rescued were Darnel Crisimo and Bernard Aguisanda, who were manning the boat owned by pumpboat Ramil Cabahug.

The passengers were wearing life vests.

Members of the Coast Guard, Sagay disaster office and a group of boat owners and operators and fishermen rescued the passengers and boat crew men.

Sagay Mayor Alfredo Maranon III said the capsizing of the boat was an isolated case. He sought to assure tourists that the city government would continue to prevent sea mishaps and improve response to emergency situations.

