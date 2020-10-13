15 rescued Pangasinan fishermen return home

DAGUPAN CITY –– The 15 fishermen rescued in the West Philippine Sea on Sunday have returned home to Infanta town, Pangasinan province, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Tuesday.

“All is well,” said Ensign French Alayon, information officer of the PCG District North Western Luzon said, adding that the fishermen had drifted out to sea for five days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fishermen were found clinging to the outrigger of their capsized motorboat F/B Aqua Princess in the vicinity of Agno town, also in Pangasinan.

The Panamanian-flagged bulk carrier M/V Kumano Maru spotted the distressed fishermen, brought them to the carrier, and informed the PCG about the rescue.

FEATURED STORIES

The foreign vessel and the PCG met in Bataan where the fishermen were transferred to PCG’s BRP Malapascua, before they were transferred to the PCG’s national headquarters in Manila for a medical check-up.

ZB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>