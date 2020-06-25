150 SAF personnel sent to Cebu City to enforce quarantine protocols — Eleazar

TWO companies of the elite Special Action Force (SAF) composed of 150 police personnel will be deployed to Cebu City to assist in the implementation of quarantine protocols, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said on Thursday.

Cebu City is currently experiencing a rise in the number of cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and is now under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Eleazar, commander of the Joint Task Force Covid Shield, said the deployment of the SAF commandos was necessary to compel local residents to follow the health protocols.

SAF troops were also deployed in Metro Manila when it was under ECQ.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said he would work for the deployment of more policemen and soldiers in Cebu City at the “soonest possible time,” according to Eleazar.

“Mobility assets of SAF will also be deployed in Cebu City that include Multi-Purpose Armored Vehicles similar to what we used in the implementation of ECQ in Metro Manila,” Eleazar said.

PBGen. Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7, welcomed the deployment of SAF commandos and soldiers.

Ferro acknowledged that this would help in quarantine enforcement in Cebu City.