16 police trainees barred from graduating for drinking in dorm — Sinas

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa earlier said the 16 police recruits were not allowed to continue with their graduation after they “misbehaved” but refused to give more details.

He only said that the trainees will no longer be given police ranks due to their misconduct.

Gamboa also ordered the relief of the entire regional training group to make way for an “administrative investigation.”

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) acting chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas on Tuesday clarified that the police trainees were found drinking liquor inside their dorm after pictures and videos circulated on social media.

Sinas said the police trainees have already been identified and are now facing a fact-finding investigation.

“While the investigation is on-going and pending for the convening of Academic Board and due process, these police trainees are temporarily held in abeyance and not included in the list of graduates for February 10, 2020,” Sinas said in a statement.

He added that the erring police trainees should serve as a warning to aspiring law enforces to be “perpetually disciplined.”

“The new breed of Metro Cops should not only be physically fit, emotionally balanced, mentally sharp, morally upright but most of all, perpetually disciplined”, the NCRPO official said.