thumbnail
16 Things You Can Do Now That All Your Metal Gigs Have Been Cancelled

It’s no secret that tens of thousands of metalheads across the nation have had their 2020 calendars nuked into a gigless abyss by the scourge of COVID-19.

brutal

The good news is, we’re starting to see a whole bunch of events being planned and rescheduled for next year, from UNIFY Gathering’s all-Aussie 2021 instalment to Parkway Drive‘s arena tour.

What the hell are we supposed to do until then though? Well, we’ve racked our brains and come up with a few helpful suggestions, which you can check out below.

1. Make A Playlist Of All The Bands On The Download 2020 Lineup. Listen Whilst Weeping Inconsolably About What Might Have Been

2. Start Planning Your Next European Music Festival Adventure, Even If You’ll Probably Be A Pensioner By The Time International Travel Is Allowed Again

wacken

3. Find Someone Who’s Already Old To Tell You Metal Isn’t What It Used To Be Anyway

OZZY GIF

4. Put On A Gig In Your Own Backyard For Between 5 and 20 Guests, In Accordance With Your State’s Respective COVID-19 Restrictions

can you quack

Music Feeds understands the above encounter was consensual.

5. Scream. Never Stop Screaming

scream

This is your life now.

6. Take Advantage Of The Fact That Beaches Have Re-Opened By Going For A Refreshing Dip!

12167551_10156182273400014_720011784_n

7. …But Don’t Forget To Slip, Slop, Slap!

papa emeritus

UV rays don’t take a holiday just because we’re in a pandemic, people!

8. You Could Always Get Get Cracking On Those Home Renovations?

HOME RENOS GIF

The Aus Government has just announced a grants package for that, after all!

9. Or Have A Backyard BBQ?

church burning

NO, BLACK METAL KIDS, NOT THAT KIND OF BBQ! 

10. Better Yet, Go Support Some Local Punk, Rock or Metal Bands By Buying Merch (If You Can Afford It)

11. Pig Out With Your Friends Over Zoom?

metal3

12. Just Make Sure You Brush Your Teeth Afterwards

metal teeth

Oral hygiene is important, you guys.

13. Take A Trip To The Salon For A Quick Trim?

megadeth

14. Tune In To Download UK’s Virtual Festival This Weekend!

Oh yeah! ICYMI: since the (much larger) UK instalment of Download Festival has also been smashed by the COVID-19 wrecking ball this year, it’s going digital as “Download TV”! Iron MaidenKISS and System Of A Down have been announced as ‘headliners’ of the annual rock & metal extravaganza’s first online outing, which will feature hours of exclusive footage, unseen performances and interactive content streamed via social media, kicking off kick off this Friday, 12th June and running through til Sunday, 14th June. Head here for all the deets!

15. Reminisce About All The Good Times

Check out this gallery of 11 Unforgettable Soundwave Festival Moments

16. Cry All Over Again

murderface cry

