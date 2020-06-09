16 Things You Can Do Now That All Your Metal Gigs Have Been Cancelled

It’s no secret that tens of thousands of metalheads across the nation have had their 2020 calendars nuked into a gigless abyss by the scourge of COVID-19.

The good news is, we’re starting to see a whole bunch of events being planned and rescheduled for next year, from UNIFY Gathering’s all-Aussie 2021 instalment to Parkway Drive‘s arena tour.

What the hell are we supposed to do until then though? Well, we’ve racked our brains and come up with a few helpful suggestions, which you can check out below.

1. Make A Playlist Of All The Bands On The Download 2020 Lineup. Listen Whilst Weeping Inconsolably About What Might Have Been

2. Start Planning Your Next European Music Festival Adventure, Even If You’ll Probably Be A Pensioner By The Time International Travel Is Allowed Again

3. Find Someone Who’s Already Old To Tell You Metal Isn’t What It Used To Be Anyway

4. Put On A Gig In Your Own Backyard For Between 5 and 20 Guests, In Accordance With Your State’s Respective COVID-19 Restrictions

Music Feeds understands the above encounter was consensual.

5. Scream. Never Stop Screaming

This is your life now.

6. Take Advantage Of The Fact That Beaches Have Re-Opened By Going For A Refreshing Dip!

7. …But Don’t Forget To Slip, Slop, Slap!

UV rays don’t take a holiday just because we’re in a pandemic, people!

8. You Could Always Get Get Cracking On Those Home Renovations?

The Aus Government has just announced a grants package for that, after all!

9. Or Have A Backyard BBQ?

NO, BLACK METAL KIDS, NOT THAT KIND OF BBQ!

10. Better Yet, Go Support Some Local Punk, Rock or Metal Bands By Buying Merch (If You Can Afford It)

My fRiends Long Sleeve – Limited Stock – Shipping worldwide now!!¡¡ https://t.co/bcKSheoXPn pic.twitter.com/R8C7JsHjAq — THE DEAD LOVE (@TheDeadLoveBand) May 25, 2020

wavelength tee

you have

48 HOURS

only + free worldwide shipping be quick xxhttps://t.co/9sINghclqF pic.twitter.com/AXq6uTVqYi — stand atlantic (@standatlantic) May 18, 2020

All the merch we had printed for our American tour is up for grabs at https://t.co/tUrrA0LZy7 If you were planning to pick something up at a show, it’d help out lots if you grabbed something from here ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/qzi7B1id43 — Alpha Wolf (Akudama out now 悪玉) (@AlphaWolfCVLT) May 3, 2020

11. Pig Out With Your Friends Over Zoom?

12. Just Make Sure You Brush Your Teeth Afterwards

Oral hygiene is important, you guys.

13. Take A Trip To The Salon For A Quick Trim?

14. Tune In To Download UK’s Virtual Festival This Weekend!

Oh yeah! ICYMI: since the (much larger) UK instalment of Download Festival has also been smashed by the COVID-19 wrecking ball this year, it’s going digital as “Download TV”! Iron Maiden, KISS and System Of A Down have been announced as ‘headliners’ of the annual rock & metal extravaganza’s first online outing, which will feature hours of exclusive footage, unseen performances and interactive content streamed via social media, kicking off kick off this Friday, 12th June and running through til Sunday, 14th June. Head here for all the deets!

With just 2 weeks to go we’re thrilled to announce the first names for #DownloadTV including @IronMaiden, KISS and System Of A Down. 🤘

Subscribe to our YouTube channel now and make sure you’re ready for the virtual event of the Summer. 🔥 https://t.co/79Y7v4wKVj pic.twitter.com/InNtnmkXJI — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) May 29, 2020

15. Reminisce About All The Good Times

Check out this gallery of 11 Unforgettable Soundwave Festival Moments

16. Cry All Over Again