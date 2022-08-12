17 Foods and Drinks that are Surprisingly High in Sugar

Foods and Drinks that Can Cause Too Much Sugar in Your Body

17 Foods and drinks that may contain more sugar than you’d think, can cause obesity, diabetes, and cancer if you eat and drink too much of them.

Many individuals are attempting to cut back on their sugar consumption, but it’s easy to underestimate how much you’re actually consuming. One of the reasons is that many foods, including some that you wouldn’t think of as sweet, contain hidden sugars.

In fact, even “light” or “low fat” items can contain more sugar than their regular equivalent. Based on the article in Healthline, The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends that women restrict their daily intake of added sugar to 6 teaspoons (25 grams), while males limit their intake to 9 teaspoons (37.5 grams).

Here are the surprisingly 17 foods and drinks that are high in sugar and you must take note of these

1. Low Fat Yogurt

Photo Credits: Healthline

Yogurt can be a very healthful food. Not all yogurt, however, is made equal. Reduced fat yogurts, like many other low fat products, may have additional sugar to increase flavor. A single cup (245 grams) of low fat yogurt, for example, can contain more than 45 grams of sugar, or roughly 11 teaspoons.

In a single cup, this is more than the daily allowance for men and women. Furthermore, it does not appear that low fat yogurt has the same health benefits as full fat yogurt. When shopping for yogurt, aim for brands with the least amount of added sugar. Choosing one without fruit and adding your own helps you to manage the sugar content while increasing the nutritious value.

2.Barbecue Sauce

Photo Credits: Food Network

Barbecue sauce can be used to produce a nice marinade or dip. However, 2 tablespoons (about 28 grams) of sauce might contain up to 9 grams of sugar. This is more than 2 tablespoons worth. In reality, almost 33% of the weight of BBQ sauce may be pure sugar.

If you’re generous with your meals, it’s possible to ingest a lot of sugar without even realizing it. Check the labels and choose the sauce with the least amount of added sugar to ensure you aren’t receiving too much. Also, keep an eye on your portion sizes.

3.Ketchup

Photo Credits: The spruce eats



Ketchup is one of the most popular condiments in the world, although it, like BBQ sauce, is generally high in sugar.

When using ketchup, try to limit your amount size and keep in mind that a single tablespoon contains roughly 1 teaspoon of sugar.

4. Fruit Juice

Photo Credits: 12 Taste

Fruit juice, like whole fruit, contains some vitamins and minerals. When selecting a fruit juice, look for one labeled 100% fruit juice, as sugar-sweetened varieties might include a lot of sugar and very little fiber.

The article mentioned that sugar-sweetened fruit juice can contain as much sugar as a sugary drink like Coke. Poor health outcomes connected to sugary soda may also be linked to fruit juices with added sugar. When feasible, choose whole fruit or 100% fruit juice, and limit your intake of sugar-sweetened fruit juices.

5. Spaghetti Sauce

Photo Credits: The Petite food

Added sugars are frequently disguised in foods that we do not consider sweet, such as spaghetti sauce. Given that they are created with tomatoes, all spaghetti sauces will include some natural sugar.

Many spaghetti sauces, however, have additional sugar. Making your own spaghetti sauce is the greatest method to avoid putting too much sugar in it. If you must buy prepared spaghetti sauce, read the label carefully and choose one that either does not have sugar on the ingredient list or has it listed near the bottom. This suggests that it is not a significant component.

6.Sports Drink

Photo Credits: Women’s Health

Sports drinks are frequently misunderstood as a healthy option for those who exercise. Sports drinks, on the other hand, are intended to hydrate and nourish trained athletes during lengthy, intensive durations of exercise.

Sports drinks contain a lot of added sugars that are easily absorbed and utilized for energy.

7. Chocolate Milk

Photo Credits: Wikipedia

Chocolate milk is milk that has been sweetened with sugar and flavored with cocoa. Milk is a particularly nutritious beverage.

It’s high in minerals that are beneficial to bone health, like as calcium and protein. Despite having all of the nutritional benefits of milk, 1 cup (250 grams) of chocolate milk has about 12 additional grams (2.9 teaspoons) of added sugar.

8. Granola

Photo Credits: Quaker Oats

Granola is frequently marketed as a low-fat health food, despite the fact that it is high in both calories and sugar.

Granola’s major ingredient is oats. Plain rolled oats are a nutritious breakfast that contains carbs, protein, fat, and fiber.

Granola’s oats, on the other hand, have been blended with nuts and honey or other added sweeteners, increasing the amount of sugar and calories.

9. Flavored Coffees

Photo Credits: The Spruce Eats

A large flavored coffee or coffee drink at some coffeehouse chains can contain 45 grams of sugar, if not much more. This equates to around 11 teaspoons of added sugar per serving.

10. Iced Tea

Photo Credits: Tesco Real Food

Typically, iced tea is sweetened with sugar or flavored with syrup. Because it is popular in a variety of shapes and flavors all across the world, the sugar amount varies slightly.

The average 12-ounce (340-mL) serving of professionally made iced tea has about 35 grams of sugar. This is roughly equivalent to a bottle of Coke.

11. Protein Bars

Photo Credit: The Healthline

Protein bars are a well-liked snack. Protein-rich foods have been related to greater sensations of fullness, which can aid in weight loss (28Trusted Source, 29Trusted Source).

As a result, many individuals feel that protein bars are a healthy snack. While some better protein bars are available, many contain roughly 20 grams of added sugar, making their nutritional composition comparable to that of a candy bar.

12. Premade soup

Photo Credits: Insanely Good Recipe

Soup is not a food that is commonly associated with sugar. It’s a healthy choice when made with fresh whole ingredients and can be a wonderful way to enhance your veggie consumption without much effort.

Soup vegetables include naturally produced sugars, which are safe to consume because they are often present in modest amounts and alongside a variety of other useful elements.

13. Breakfast Cereal

Photo Credits: HealthLine

Cereal is a popular, fast, and simple breakfast dish. However, the cereal you choose might have a significant impact on your sugar consumption, especially if you eat it every day.

Some morning cereals, even those marketed to youngsters, contain a lot of sugar. Some cereals include 12 grams of sugar, or 3 teaspoons, in a modest 34-gram (1.2-ounce) portion. Examine the label and select a cereal that is high in fiber and low in added sugar.

14. Cereal bars

Photo Credits: Deposit Photo

Cereal bars may appear to be a healthy and convenient option for on-the-go breakfasts. Cereal bars, like other “health bars,” are frequently disguised as candy bars. Many have minimal fiber or protein and are high in added sugar.

15. Canned Fruit

Photo Credits: Food Ntework

Natural sugars are found in all fruits. Some canned fruit, on the other hand, is peeled and kept in sugary syrup.

This processing removes the fiber from the fruit and adds a lot of sugar to what should be a healthful snack. Although most other nutrients are successfully preserved, the canning process can damage heat-sensitive vitamin C.

16. Canned Baked Beans

Photo Credits: Lovefood

Baked Beans are another tasty meal that has a surprising amount of sugar. One cup (254 g) of standard baked beans has approximately 5 tablespoons of sugar.

If you enjoy baked beans, low sugar varieties are available. They can have half the quantity of sugar as their full sugar counterparts.

17. Premade Smoothies

Photo Credits: Healthline

Making a smoothie in the morning by blending fruits with milk or yogurt is a terrific way to start your day. However, not all smoothies are nutritious.

Many commercially manufactured smoothies are available in big amounts and can be sweetened with additives such as ice cream or syrup. This increases the amount of sugar in them.

