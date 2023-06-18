17 government employees arrested in Laguna

LUCENA CITY – At least 17 elected government officials and employees were arrested by policemen in Laguna province from November 2022 to April 2023 for alleged involvement in illegal drugs and other criminal activities.

Laguna police in a report on Saturday, June 17, said the 10 suspects who were arrested for illegal drug activities are second-level government employees, barangay officials, a teacher, a policeman, a Philippine Coast Guard member, and a Philippine Red Cross volunteer.

The report also said three more barangay councilors were nabbed for illegal gambling, two cops for robbery-extortion and illegal gambling, a barangay chairman for serious physical injury, and a town councilor who voluntarily surrendered himself for rape charges during the same period.

The report did not identify the arrested lawbreakers.

The suspects were slapped with the corresponding criminal charges.

Colonel Randy Glenn Silvio, Laguna police chief, said the local police are just following orders to implement the law “without favor and fear to anyone even they are in public figure or belonging to any other government agencies.”

“The arrest of these suspects serves as proof that the Philippine National Police are carrying out their duties and responsibilities fairly and equally,” Silvio said in a statement.

