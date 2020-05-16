17 more cops found positive for COVID-19; PNP tally now at 231

MANILA, Philippines — Seventeen more police personnel have contracted the coronavirus disease, increasing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the nation’s police force to 231, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Saturday.

In a statement from PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, the latest cases in the police force are mostly from Metro Manila.

Here is the breakdown of the new cases:

54-year-old policeman from Rizal;

53-year-old policeman from Pasig City;

50-year-old policeman from Baguio City;

47-year-old policeman from Quezon City;

47-year-old policeman from Caloocan City;

39-year-old policeman from Mandaluyong City;

35-year-old policeman from Taguig City;

34-year-old policeman from Taguig City;

34-year-old policeman from Parañaque City;

33 -year-old policewoman from Quezon City;

33-year-old policewoman from Manila;

32-year-old policeman from Las Piñas;

32-year-old policeman from Caloocan City;

31 -year-old policeman from Quezon City;

27 -year-old policeman from Manila;

27-year-old policeman from Quezon City; and

25-year-old policewoman from Manila

Banac said 116 infected police personnel are isolated in quarantine facilities, seven are admitted in hospitals while 35 are under home quarantine.

Also, Banac said the PNP Health Service also recorded 687 police officers considered as probable cases and 536 police personnel classified as suspects.

According to the Department of Health, probable cases are persons under investigation (PUIs) for the respiratory ailment who have pending COVID-19 test results from laboratories.

Meanwhile, suspects are PUIs who have not been tested for the novel coronavirus.

