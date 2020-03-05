178 kg of processed meat, pork seized in Bicol’s ASF prevention raids

LEGAZPI CITY—At least 178 kilograms of processed meat and pork was seized on Thursday (March 5) in different region-wide operations in Bicol as a precautionary measure against the spread of African swine fever (ASF).

In Legazpi City, Albay province, some 30 kilograms of meat from unknown sources, or “hot,” was seized from vendors at two villages—Bigaa and Banquerohan—around 8 a.m., said Emmanuel Estipona, city vet.

In Libmanan town, Camarines Sur province, 94.42 kilograms of processed meat was confiscated at a public market in the town center around 6:30 a.m., police said in a report. The vendors failed to present documents showing the origin of the pork products.

At the Sipocot public market, 53.41 kilograms of processed was also confiscated from five vendors around noon, said Alex Templonuevo, officer-in-charge of National Meat Inspection Board in Bicol.

The seized products were immediately disposed of.

