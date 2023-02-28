17Sing APP looks forward to 2023, through the ambassador Aaron Yan to convey the idea that be yourself with no limits.

TAIPEI, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 17Sing APP officially announced Aaron Yan as the brand ambassador on February 14, 2023, helping young musicians pursue their dreams and step onto a bigger stage.



17Sing, your mobile singing app. Since its launch, 17Sing has been recognized and favored by Taiwanese karaoke lovers with its high-quality accompaniment karaoke, a wide range of music libraries, and innovative digital community social experience. In the continuous research and innovation of 17Sing on product functions, 17Sing always focuses on user experience and needs. 17Sing has put lots of effort into optimizing the two main functions, which are singing practice and online karaoke rooms function. The aim is to break the barriers of strangers’ social interaction, allowing everyone to have more channels to find friends who love music. Recently, 17Sing App has continued to launch singer contests with different themes, providing opportunities for new voice generations to showcase their talents. Similarly, the artist Aaron Yan, who has developed in all aspects of film and television, singing, and hosting since his debut at 18 years, has achieved the ultimate in “perfection” and “innovation” in each album. After countless days and nights of searching for inspiration, carving out lyrics in countless setbacks, and finally proving himself time and time again with flawless works. Even though he was labeled as “straightforward” and “low EQ”, he never gave up his persistence. He was brave enough to speak out in the face of injustice, and he is always young and passionate.

17Sing, online karaoke software is dedicated to paving the way for the young musician. As outstanding individuals with strong strength in their professions, 17Sing, and Aaron Yan coincided in their insistence on “perfection” and “innovation”. It is also deeply compatible with 17Sing’s brand concept of “helping new generations to pursue their dream by creating a music social platform”. Talking about his enthusiasm for the 17Sing APP, Aaron Yan said frankly: “I love singing very much, but the busy schedule is very trivial. In the past 10 years, I have always reminded myself that I originally entered the entertainment industry to become a singer. Through the 17Sing APP, I can practice singing at any time, so that I can perform the lyrics and melody better. ” It’s been 10 years since he appeared on the concert stage again, One minute on the stage and ten years of practice off the stage. His creation and practice day and night have made him today’s brilliance; he insists on presenting the truest self to attract countless fans for himself; even if he is misunderstood by the public, he has never regretted speaking out bravely.

As far as 17Sing App is concerned, the cooperation with Aaron Yan is the compatibility of the brand philosophy. Through the brand ambassador Aaron Yan, 17Sing can get closer to the users and convey the brand spirit. And through in-depth cooperation with Aaron Yan, his works and stories will build a bridge of communicating with young people, continue to attract new user groups, and receive messages, so that users and the 17Sing App always maintain a high degree of interaction and resonance. Hailee, the CEO of 17Sing, said: “We will continue to provide users with a high-quality music community platform. At the same time, we will continue to increase investment, deepen the digital community social experience, and achieve greater development in more new fields. In addition, the further dissemination of the brand image will also be considered, through the ambassador, brand salon activities, the annual gala festival activities, artist live streaming, etc., so that more people will know about the 17Sing App. “

Since its establishment eight years ago, 17Sing APP has always put user experience and needs a first place to create a more interesting and interactive music social platform. Adhering to the brand slogan of “your mobile singing app” to users, so that users can sing whenever they want and are no longer restricted by equipment and locations. In particular, the innovative social features of the online karaoke room have created a highly interactive community space for young karaoke lovers, allowing them to enjoy karaoke whenever they want.

About 17Sing APP

17Sing APP is a karaoke social mobile App and it is very popular among young people. 17Sing APP is managing a large music accompaniment library, through a big data algorithm, combined with the user’s personal preferences, tailor-made for users, recommends songs that meet their tastes and help users solve the problem of song shortage. At the same time, 17Sing APP has also gathered many outstanding musicians, not only singers, musicians, lyricists, and composers, but also many professional Internet celebrities who are active on the platform. In the good environment provided by the 17Sing APP, high-quality works are continuously produced. Users can express their appreciation and support for music works by sending gifts, leaving messages, likes, attention, and private messages. In addition, if you follow 17Sing’s official Facebook account, you will not only be able to participate in community activities to win various rewards such as gold beans, gold coins, and 17Sing app merchandise. Moreover, the 17Sing user will have the opportunity to interact with 17Sing brand ambassador Aaron Yan! 17Sing, your mobile singing app, and more exciting product features are waiting for you to unlock!