17Sing Launched a Series of Campus Activities with the Theme of “Singing for Summer”

TAIPEI, June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On May 24, 2023, 17Sing officially launched a series of campus activities with the theme of “Singing for Summer”. 17Sing united Kun Shan University of Science and Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology of Science and National Cheng Kung University, Chinese Culture University, and Tainan University of Technology of Applied Science and Technology to hold this event.This activity is introduced through offline publicity and online singer competition, attracting numerous university students to participate in it, inspiring young musicians to voice their dreams.

17Sing has been established for 8 years, They have always adhered to the core concept of “creating dreams for the new voice generation and building a social platform for music”, insisted on exploring and creating various stage opportunities for users, and fully helping young musicians pursue their music dreams. In this “Singing for Summer” event, while holding the singer competition, 17Sing went deep into the school to find good voices. Each group brought customized small fans and popsicles to the university campus,explained the content of the event and discover new stars. During the event, many students participated in the game and signed up for the competition.To fully ensure the fairness of the game, students need to fill in and upload the University ID. After signing up for the competition, students need to choose and sing the song,and then go back to the registration page to select the newly released song,then the registration is completed.

In order to encourage more capable college students to participate, 17Sing prepares generous rewards. The contestants ranked fourth to tenth can get NT$5,000;the third place can get NT$10,000 and the second place can get NT$15,000.The champion can get NT$20,000. In addition, the top 20 contestants in the competition will all have the opportunity to sign an exclusive contract with 17Sing, and the top 10 contestants will also participate in more large-scale activities, and can even make their own songs and music videos.

About 17Sing

17Sing is a music karaoke social platform which is popular with young people in Taiwan. It aims to users to show their musical talents and interact with other music fans. In the past eight years, 17Sing has been constantly innovating, just to provide users with the best karaoke experience. Whether you are a new or an experienced user, you can easily get started and start enjoying the fun of singing immediately. Users can give full play to 17Sing and convey their singing voice to everywhere just by using a mobile phone or a headset,. At the same time,17Sing also provides a variety of music types and tracks for users to choose. Whether you like pop, rock, jazz, or hip-hop, 17Sing can meet all your needs.