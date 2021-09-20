17th CISMEF Successfully Held with Focus on Sharing Opportunities and Benefits for SMEs worldwide

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The 17th China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair (CISMEF) is held from September 16th to 19th in Guangzhou, the capital of south China’s Guangdong province. The Fair has attracted enterprises from more than 30 countries and regions to participate. It provides a perfect platform and creates new opportunities for SMEs home and abroad to boost their cooperation and development.

With robotic arms, automatic guided vehicles, the various products are a feast for the eyes.

Approximately 1000 enterprises, which are leaders in either special technologies, refined products and techniques, unique goods or services, or innovation in technology or production modes, have exhibited in CISMEF. They mainly focus on the industrial fields of smart manufacturing and artificial intelligence, equipment manufacturing, electronic information, bio-medicine, and food and agricultural products.

Apart from many dazzling exhibits, all kinds of business promotion opportunities and exchange activities are also attractions. CISMEF have arranged a series of activities targeted at exhibiting industrial fields, including 12 supply and demand docking activities, 4 thematic activities, 3 cross-border business matchmaking activities and 6 promotion activities for exhibitors abroad, in the hope of providing exhibitors and purchasers with more accurate and effective services.

It will be the first time for Kimsun Trade Co.LTD from Guangzhou participates in the CISMEF. Kimsun specializes in the electrostatic powder coating area, providing their customers with intelligent automatic coating schemes and services. Shu Gan, the Research and Development Director of Kimsun, indicated, “CISMEF provides an excellent platform for enterprises of special technologies like us. On the one hand, we have chances to promote our products and brands. On the other hand, it enables us to learn more about unique technologies from other areas, then absorbs and applies them into our area, offering customers better solutions.”

Display, transaction, exchange, cooperation. CISMEF has been working as an essential platform tailored for SMEs around the world. It provides information and business opportunities for enterprises to look for corporations between suppliers and buyers, and technical exchanges. Meanwhile, the Fair also strongly signals China’s promotion of communication and corporation between SMEs home and abroad, and proposes multilateral trade.

The International Cooperation Summit for SMEs, coupling with the fair, officially announced a considerable procurement plan for SMEs globally, valued at 826.3 billion yuan. A series of seminars have been arranged, including a ministerial-level roundtable centering on SME policies, to share experiences on how to effectively solve SMEs’ difficulties.

For many exhibitors, this superb international event of SMEs will accelerate their integration into global value chains and achieve mutual benefit and common prosperity. Guangdong Jaten Robot&Automation Co. Ltd debuts their new product of Automated Guided Vehicles in the Fair. Wang Meikui, the Deputy General Manager of the company, thinks that CISMEF provides a good chance for them to promote the product. “We would like to let more people get to know our product, and it’s very important,” she said.

