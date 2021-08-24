18 examinees pass the Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure exams

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 18 out of 29 passed the Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in Baguio, Cotabato, Lucena, Pangasinan, Tacloban and Zamboanga this August 2021.

The members of the Board of Mechanical Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engr. Leandro A. Conti, Chairman; Engr. Jerico T. Borja and Engr. Lorenzo P. Larion, Members.

Seq. No. Name

1 ARAYA, ROMER BARRANTES

2 AZUREL, KENNETH ELDRIN LAMATA

3 BALMES, GEORGE JIMWELL PALAYAD

4 BELGIRA, MARK JAN CABUTAN



5 BOBIHIS, ROMUELO ALCOVER

6 COMEL, JEFFCASTER MALIPOL

7 DIO, CARLITO JR DUAZO

8 FORTES, GERALD GALOY

9 GALLARDO, GILDARD LUBIGAN

10 GUELAS, ARNEL HO

11 JUPITER, EDIZON ARAMBULO

12 LINDO, EDRIAN MIRANDA

13 MAHALIDAN, BERNARD LABANDA

14 MAS, JHIRVIN LAZARO

15 OCHAGAVIA, ORLANDO JR PANOLDE

16 OMBIS, RONALD JR SARCENA

17 PEREZ, JOHN PAUL MAGBANUA

18 ROBLES, MICHAEL NIEGA

NOTHING FOLLOWS———————-