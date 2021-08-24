18 examinees pass the Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure exams

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 18 out of 29 passed the Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in Baguio, Cotabato, Lucena, Pangasinan, Tacloban and Zamboanga this August 2021.
The members of the Board of Mechanical Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engr. Leandro A. Conti, Chairman; Engr. Jerico T. Borja and Engr. Lorenzo P. Larion, Members.
Seq. No. Name
1 ARAYA, ROMER BARRANTES
2 AZUREL, KENNETH ELDRIN LAMATA
3 BALMES, GEORGE JIMWELL PALAYAD
4 BELGIRA, MARK JAN CABUTAN
5 BOBIHIS, ROMUELO ALCOVER
6 COMEL, JEFFCASTER MALIPOL
7 DIO, CARLITO JR DUAZO
8 FORTES, GERALD GALOY
9 GALLARDO, GILDARD LUBIGAN
10 GUELAS, ARNEL HO
11 JUPITER, EDIZON ARAMBULO
12 LINDO, EDRIAN MIRANDA
13 MAHALIDAN, BERNARD LABANDA
14 MAS, JHIRVIN LAZARO
15 OCHAGAVIA, ORLANDO JR PANOLDE
16 OMBIS, RONALD JR SARCENA
17 PEREZ, JOHN PAUL MAGBANUA
18 ROBLES, MICHAEL NIEGA
NOTHING FOLLOWS———————-