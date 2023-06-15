18 hurt as firecracker warehouse explodes in Bulacan

BOCAUE, Bulacan — At least 18 people were injured after a stockroom for pyrotechnic devices in this town exploded early Thursday, June 15, due to faulty electrical wiring, authorities said.

An initial report from the Bocaue Bureau of Fire Protection said all the victims suffered minor injuries. Three of them were brought to a hospital due to hypertension and other minor injuries, while the others were given medical aid by the Bocaue Rescue and Medical Team, said Marshall Fire Inspector Carlo Mariano.

The victims are residents living near the warehouse in Barangay Bunducan.

Investigators said the stockroom exploded at 2:10 a.m., adding that the residents saw electrical wiring spark outside the concrete structure owned by Nenita Oprecio before the explosion.

The blast destroyed all firecrackers and chemicals stored in the warehouse, investigators said.

Reports reaching the office of Bulacan Police Director Colonel Relly Arnedo said the warehouse was illegally constructed in the residential area. INQ

