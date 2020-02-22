18 patients probed for COVID-19 discharged from hospitals — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — Eighteen more patients under investigation (PUI) for the deadly coronavirus, COVID-19 were allowed to leave their respective hospitals, making the total number of discharged patients at 473, recent records from the Department of Health (DOH) showed Saturday.

Based on the DOH website’s PUI tracker for the deadly coronavirus, 130 patients were admitted to various health facilities to be checked for possible COVID-19 infection.

According to DOH data, the final count of persons monitored for possible COVID-19 infection reached a total of 606.

As of 12 noon, Feb. 22, 2020, DOH data placed the total number of PUIs in the country at 597. The highest number of PUIs was recorded in Metro Manila at 105.

This is the official DOH tally of PUIs per region:

National Capital Region – 105 admitted, 96 discharged, 2 confirmed cases (1 mortality)

Central Luzon – 0 admitted, 60 discharged

Central Visayas – 2 admitted, 58 discharged, 1 confirmed case

Calabarzon – 5 admitted, 74 discharged

Western Visayas – 0 admitted, 38 discharged

Cagayan Valley – 2 admitted, 34 discharged

Cordillera Administrative Region – 7 admitted, 21 discharged

Davao Region – 0 admitted, 23 discharged

Northern Mindanao – 1 admitted, 16 discharged

Eastern Visayas – 2 admitted, 16 discharged

Mimaropa – 0 admitted, 15 discharged

Ilocos Region – 1 admitted, 10 discharged

Bicol Region – 4 admitted, 6 discharged

Soccsksargen – 1 admitted, 2 discharged

Caraga – 0 admitted, 3 discharged

BARMM – 0 admitted, 1 discharged



