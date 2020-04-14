18-yr-old nabbed for robbery, theft during Cauayan City lockdown

CAUAYAN CITY – An 18-year-old teenager, who claimed he was forced to steal out of hunger during the Luzon lockdown, was arrested by the police over the weekend after ransacking three establishments in Cabaruan village here, police said on Tuesday (April 14).

Jerry Basilio, married and a resident of Valenzuela City, was caught by closed-circuit television camera as he carted away rice and other goods from the shop, JMP Grains and Agricultural Supply.

Footage also shows Basilio taking away bags of rice from JMP Grains on April 6.

He was also accused of the robbery of the De Silva apartment, and for malicious mischief in relation to the destruction of property inside the Dona Pacita Bautista Elementary School, both in Cabaruan village.

Basilio had admitted to the crimes, police said.

