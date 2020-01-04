19 hurt in New Year revelry in Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY, Cotabato, Philippines — Nineteen persons were reported to have sustained injuries during the New Year revelry in Cotabato province, a health official said.
Dr. Eva Rabaya, Cotabato Integrated Provincial Health Officer, said 18 were hurt by firecrackers while one was hit by stray bullet in Pikit town.
Rabaya said Kidapawan City topped the number of victims of firecracker injuries at nine, while the towns of Mlang and Tulunan each have three cases.
The towns of Aleosan, Midsayap, and Pikit had one case each of firecracker injury.
A 12-year-old victim in Tulunan needed had to undergo surgery to amputate a finger injured by a firecracker blast.
Rabaya said the firecracker victims aged from 4 to 20 years old, but most were minors that used baby rockets, whistle bombs and piccolo to create noise to welcome 2020.
