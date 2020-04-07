19 street vendors freed after 3 nights in QC jail

The 19 vegetable vendors arrested for selling their goods at a street corner in Quezon City amid the enhanced community quarantine were released on Tuesday after spending three nights in detention.

They were picked up on April 4 by members of the Quezon City Police District’s Anonas station for “illegal street vending” on Elliptical Road corner Maharlika Street in Barangay Old Capitol Site. Charges of violating City Ordinance 1364 series of 2003 or illegal street vending and Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act were filed against them. But in a resolution on Monday, assistant city prosecutor Charisma Reyda Manauis ordered their release and referred the case for further investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

As one of the vendors was a minor, the prosecutor referred him to the city’s Social Services and Development Department for case study and determination of discernment.

According to multisectoral rights group Sanlakas, the vendors were taken straight to the police station and not to a barangay hall, as they were initially told. Sanlakas said the group was only forced to sell their goods on the street for fear of going hungry as they had yet to receive food and financial aid from government officials.Mayor Joy Belmonte, however, urged them to join the city government’s Fresh Market on Wheels program. She said the mobile market would allow them to sell their goods in different barangays legally and with an assured market. INQ

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ