19 suspected drug pushers, users nabbed in raids in Iriga City

LEGAZPI CITY — At least 19 suspected drug pushers and users were arrested in a series of anti-drug operations in Iriga City in Camarines Sur province from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

Police Colonel Roderico Roy Jr., Camarines Sur police chief, said in a report that the authorities armed with search warrant, raided the residences of Mary Melda Colarina, 66; her son Baldwin Colarina, 42; Sonny Benosa, 46; and Joseph Benosa, all in Mactan Street in Barangay (village) San Agustin.

At around 10:30 p.m., anti-narcotics operatives seized a sachet of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth), aluminum foil strip, digital weighing scale and a surgical stainless scissor from the residence of Baldwin who managed to escape.

Authorities also recovered three sachets of shabu and drug paraphernalia from Mary Melda Colarina who was arrested at around 11:45 p.m.

While two sachets of shabu were seized from Sonny and Joseph Benosa’s residence at around 4:40 a.m. (Thursday). Joseph was not around during the operation.

The 17 other suspects were arrested inside three separate houses of the suspects.

Upon body search, three sachets of shabu and drug paraphernalia were also recovered from Jason Pontillas, 29, of Barangay Sagrada in Baao town.

