19 vegetable vendors released from QC detention

MANILA, Philippines – Nineteen vegetable vendors, who were arrested for violating a city ordinance, have been released after four days of detention, a progressive group said Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Sanlakas announced that the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office ordered the release of the vendors, who are members of the Metro Manila Vendors Alliance (MMVA), from the custodial facility of Anonas police station in Quezon City.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Arresting Officers are directed to release all respondents unless detained for lawful causes,” read the resolution shared by Sanlakas.

Sanlakas said the vendors were jailed for four days as they face charges for violation of City Ordinance 1364 series of 2003 or illegal street vending and Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.

FEATURED STORIES

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte acknowledged Quezon City Police District (QCPD) for heeding her call to release the vendors.

“Nagpapasalamat tayo sa QCPD na pinakinggan ang aking pakiusap na palayain ang mga vendor na kanilang hinuli,” Belmonte said in another statement.

(I thank the QCPD for listening to our appeal to release the arrested vendors.)

Belmonte also offered the vendors to join the city government’s Fresh Market on Wheels program to sell their goods legally during the enhanced community quarantine.

The Free Market on Wheels, led by the Quezon City Small Business and Cooperatives Development Promotions Office, is a public market that sells fresh products to different barangays.

Sanlakas said the vendors were jailed for four days for violating City Ordinance 1364 series of 2003 or illegal street vending and Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.

To recall, the vendors were arrested on Saturday after the QCPD received a complaint that the vendors were illegally selling their items at Elliptical Road corner Maharlika Street Barangay Old Capitol Site in Quezon City at 5 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Sanlakas said the vendors were selling vegetables for fear that they would go hungry due to the imposed lockdown extension.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ