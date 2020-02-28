19-year-old suspect yields P1,500 in kush at Lucena drug bust

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested a 19-year-old man during a drug bust and seized some P1,500 worth of kush, a type of cannabis grown in the Hindu Kush mountains that straddle India and Pakistan.

City police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested Randil John Galang after he sold a sachet with kush to an undercover policeman in Pleasantville Subdivision, according to a report by Lt. Col. Romulo Albacea, city police chief.

Seized were a motorcycle and 14 sachets of kush worth around P1,500.

Galang is on the police list of drug suspects as a high-value target and an alleged member of a group of marijuana pushers known as Haze Reefer.

Police are tracking down the suspect’s source of kush.

