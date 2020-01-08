19,191 examinees pass licensure exam for criminologists

MANILA, Philippines — Less than half of the 43,512 examinees passed the November 2019 Criminologist Licensure Examination, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Wednesday.

PRC said only 19,191 examinees passed the exam, which was topped by Fahadale Saripada Abbas of John Paul II College who garnered a rating of 91.20%.

Abbas was followed by John Patrick Aguado Privado of Eulogio Amang Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology with 90.75% and Aldrin Abata Aquino of University of Cagayan Valley with 90.50%.

Other examinees included in the list of topnotchers are as follows:

Cleojean Genobiagon Pia (University of Cebu): 90.45%

Bryl Pascua Ariola (Saint Michael College of Caraga, Inc.): 90.25%

John Paul Caringal Laguna (Teodoro M. Luansing College of Rosario): 90.20%

Jerald Tuburan Sarona (Kolehiyo ng Pantukan – Compostela Valley): 90.20%

Franie Buyayo Bumilao (Ifugao State University): 90.10%

John Michael Salvid Pontiveros (Manuel S. Enverga University Foundation-Lucena City): 90.10%

Rochelle Balute Misola (Bicol College): 90.05%

Reysha Marie Pareno Parreno (University of Mindanao-Tagum): 90.05%

Adrian Sanal Mandawe (Western Mindanao State University-Pagadian City): 89.80%

Ruel Colango Biol (Davao Oriental State College of Science & Technology): 89.70%

Pablito Bentulan Muring Jr. (Kapalong College of Agriculture, Sciences & Technology): 89.70%

In terms of top performing schools, Cavite State University topped the list with a passing percentage of 98.78% followed by Tarlac State University with 97.06%.

The full list of passers can be accessed here: Roll of Successful Examinees.

The dates and venues for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later, PRC said.

