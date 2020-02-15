1st PUI in Olongapo City tests negative for COVID-19

OLONGAPO CITY –– The patient quarantined by a hospital here had been discharged on Saturday (Feb. 15) after testing negative of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to the Olongapo COVID-19 Task Force.

Earlier this week, Dr. Roderick Bustamante of the City Health Office (CHO) confirmed that they were monitoring the condition of a patient who had traveled to Taiwan.

Classified as Olongapo’s first patient under investigation (PUI), the person agreed to be quarantined after reaching out to the CHO on Thursday (Feb. 13).

Taiwan was in the list of countries where travel had been temporarily restricted as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

The Taiwan travel ban was lifted on Friday./lzb

