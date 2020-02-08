2 alleged drug pushers nabbed in Camarines provinces

LEGAZPI CITY — Two alleged drug pushers were arrested in separate drug stings on Saturday afternoon in Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur provinces, a police report said.

Police Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said a large knot-tied plastic bag and a small plastic sachet containing suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) were recovered during the drug buy-bust operations.

In Camarines Norte, Jenny Ann Julio, 24, resident of Barangay (village) Luklukan of Jose Panganiban town, was caught selling shabu to an undercover agent at around 3:45 p.m. in Barangay Sta. Rosa, also in Jose Panganiban. Confiscated from her was a large knot-tied plastic bag containing shabu.

In Camarines Sur, Joboy Solis, 23, resident of Barangay Poblacion, Bula town, was collared while selling a sachet of shabu at a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Sagrada at around 3 p.m.

