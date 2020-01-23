Trending Now

2 alleged pushers arrested, yield 11 sachets of shabu in Camarines Norte

LEGAZPI CITY—Two suspected drug pushers were arrested in a buy-bust operation at a hotel in the town of Daet, Camarines Norte province on Thursday (Jan. 23).

Lt. Col. Joel Quintero, Daet police chief, said Rico Ocampo, 21, of a village called 4 in Daet, and Froilan Petalino, 32, of the village of San Roque in Mercedes town, were arrested past 2 p.m. as they sold drugs to undercover policemen at the village of Gubat.

Petalino on police’s drug watchlist, Quintero said. Seized from the two suspects were 11 sachets of shabu, or crystal meth.

Edited by TSB

