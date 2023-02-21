2 Army soldiers slain in Albay ambush

LEGAZPI CITY — Two soldiers were killed in an ambush on Monday, Feb. 20, perpetrated by suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Camalig town in Albay province.

In a belated report Tuesday, the Philippine Army’s 9th Infantry Division identified the victims as Private John Paul Adalim and Private Mark June Esico, both assigned at 31st Infantry Battalion.

The report said three armed men, believed to be NPA guerrillas, shot the victims as they were buying goods around 7 a.m. at the public market in Barangay Cotmon.

The victims died on the spot due to injuries.

The Army said the soldiers were deployed in the area to augment the search-and-rescue operations for the missing four passengers aboard the Cessna plane that crashed on Feb. 18 near the summit crater of Mount Mayon.

