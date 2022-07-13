2 “Bastos” DSWD Employees Sacked by Secretary Erwin Tulfo

DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo Fired 2 Alleged “Bastos” Employees

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Erwin Tulfo orders the termination of two (2) alleged “bastos” employees.

According to Tulfo, the two employees were fired as they allegedly treated those asking for help from the agency badly. One of the staff are assigned to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City and the other was in Tagbilaran City.

“Merong sinasabi na-istress daw, dealing with poor people, the elderly, medyo nakukulitan, medyo hindi na maganda kanilang pakikitungo or attitude,” Tulfo said in a television interview.

“Yung sa Tagbilaran naman very unfortunate she’s in our complaints section, tumatanggap ng reklamo tapos ganun ang attitude. She will have to undergo retraining,” the official said.

He claimed that he regularly reminds the company’s staff that it is their duty to assist the public. He also gave his employees, particularly the 11,000 contract service workers, assurances that they would continue to work there until 2028, provided they did a good job.

While the social assistance program is being reviewed, Tulfo recently declared that he will delist almost a million “undeserving” 4Ps users. In order to identify Filipino families who are no longer qualified for aid under the social assistance program, the government has begun evaluating the list of 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program) recipients.

