2 Bohol cops face probe for violating province’s COVID-19 lockdown

TAGBILARAN CITY—Two policemen are facing investigation after they allegedly sneaked into Bohol in violation of the no-sail policy being enforced by the province to stop COVID-19 transmission.

Col. Jonathan Cabal, Bohol provincial police chief, said the two policemen, both Tagbilaran City residents, arrived in Bohol from Argao town, Cebu province last April 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Tagbilaran, the two policemen were required to go on quarantine in a facility at the village of Dao there.

One of the policemen, Cabal said, is with the Bohol provincial police force and the other was a member of the Philippine National Police-Police Security and Protection Group in Cebu City.

FEATURED STORIES

One of the policemen went to Sibong town, Cebu to pursue further studies but classes had been suspended and he was ordered to return to Bohol.

Cabal issued a permit to travel to the policeman last April 6. He has since been given a quarantine pass to proceed to Tagbilaran “subject to other ordinances, laws and related administrative implementing regulations.”

“He was subjected to health protocols,” said Cabal.

Cabal said when the policeman arrived in Bohol, he submitted himself to health authorities and was told by barangay health workers to go on home quarantine because there was no facility for such in the village.

The other policeman, however, was able to enter Bohol even without a permit to travel and other clearances.

Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap earlier issued Executive Order No. 8 to stop domestic and international air and sea travels to Bohol.

Exempted from the order were health workers, select government officers, those traveling for medical and humanitarian reasons, persons providing basic services, bank personnel and and employees who will replenish cash in banks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The provincial government is offering a P20,000 reward for the identification of violators of the quarantine measure.

Edited by TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ