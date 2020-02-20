2 boys killed as rifle grenade they thought was toy exploded

ZAMBOANGA CITY—-A rifle grenade that two boys apparently thought was a toy exploded, killing the children on Thursday at a village in Sipolog Coty, Zamboanga del Norte province.

Lt. Col. Charisse Yabo, provincial police spokesperson, said the boys were aged 8 and 5.

The boys were playing inside the house of Nonamar Pasculado, a retired cop, when an explosion was heard.

Yabo said when Pasculado went to the house to check, he found the boys dead.

Initial investigation said the boys may have thought the rifle grenade to be a toy. Explosives and ordnance teams had cleared the house which had been cordoned off.

