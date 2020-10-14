2 brothers die from electrocution while installing internet device for online class in Bohol town

TAGBILARAN CITY –– Two brothers died from electrocution while installing an internet device for an online class in Dimiao town at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Police Staff Sergeant Anselmo Nayve, desk officer of the Dimiao Police Station, identified the fatalities as siblings Tristian Dexter Namoco Hamlag, 26; and Christian Val Hamlag, 20—both residents of Barangay Limokon Ilaod, Dimiao.

Tristian, a seaman, helped Christian install an internet device to boost internet connectivity for the younger brother’s online class.

However, the antenna fell and accidentally hit an electric post near their home.

Both died on the spot.

