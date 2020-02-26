2 brothers fall in Naga City drug buy-bust

LEGAZPI CITY – Police arrested two siblings in a drug buy-bust operation in Naga City, Camarines Sur Tuesday night.

Col. Felix Servita Jr., Naga City police director, said that Jimmy Moreno, 27, and his brother Marvin, 25, were busted in Barangay Mabolo at around 9:20 p.m.

Jimmy is included in the city’s drug watch list.

Recovered from the brothers was a small sachet of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) worth P500.

