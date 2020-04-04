2 Bulacan inmates bolt jail

CITY OF MALOLOS — Police have launched a manhunt operation against two inmates who escaped from Bulacan Provincial Jail on Thursday, police said on Saturday.

Police Col. (ret.) Marcos Rivero, jail warden, identified the two escapees as Jeffrey Cervano of Caloocan City and Aries Camayo of Calumpit town.

Rivero said closed-circuit television captured how the two managed to escape before midnight by destroying the steel bars in the window of their cell.

Cervano had been convicted of robbery and illegal possesion of firearms while Camayo is facing illegal drugs charges.

The escape was discovered only on Friday afternoon during a head count.

