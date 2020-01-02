2 Bulacan teens start 2020 in jail for theft

CAMP GEN. ALEJO SANTOS, BULACAN –– Two teens welcomed the new year in jail for two separate cases of theft.

Joshua, who is believed to be 15 years old, was caught breaking into the house of Micko Jayson Pascual in Marilao town at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 1), said Police Col. Amado Mendoza, Marilao police chief.

At 6:30 p.m. on the same day in Sta. Maria town, 19-year-old Vennel Flores was arrested at his house by policemen, who served him a warrant of arrest for car theft.

Bulacan Regional Trial Court Judge Gregorio Sampaga issued the warrant on Nov. 7.

Flores had been linked to several cases, the latest of which was the Oct. 26 theft of a Honda Wave motorcycle, said Police Col. Emma Libunao, Bulacan police director.

