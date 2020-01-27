2 busted for marijuana in Lucena City

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested two men for possession of marijuana during a routine checkpoint stop here early Monday.
Lt. Colonel Romulo Albacea, Lucena City police chief, said authorities manning the checkpoint flagged down a tricycle driven by Jericho Maraño, 18 at around 1:15 a.m.
Maraño, who did not have a driver’s license, also failed to produce registration documents for the vehicle.
A passenger of the tricycle was identified as Mathew Sumang.
During routine body search, policemen reportedly found a coin purse containing one plastic sachet of dried marijuana leaves from Maraño.
Sumang also yielded a tin canister stuffed with marijuana.
