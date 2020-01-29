2 busted in Lucena City drug sting

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested two drug suspects suspected in buy-bust operations here early Wednesday.

Romeo Ederon, 40, was collared after he sold shabu to an undercover police officer in Barangay 4 at around 5:50 a.m., Lt. Colonel Romulo Albacea, Lucena City police chief said.

Recovered from Ederon were six plastic sachets of shabu with an estimated street value of almost P5,000.

Policemen also arrested Jezrael Almira, 33, in another operation in Barangay 10 at around 6:40 a.m.

The suspect yielded eight sachets of shabu.

Police said they learned of the illegal activities of the suspects from concerned citizens and rehabilitated drug users.

