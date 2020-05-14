2 Capas employees nabbed for liquor in ambulance

BAMBAN, TARLAC –– Two contractual workers of the Capas municipal government were arrested on Wednesday afternoon (May 13) for concealing boxes of liquor inside an ambulance while crossing the San Roque control point at Magalang town in Pampanga province.

The New Clark City ambulance driven by a 32-year-old medic, James Daniel Dancel, sped through the checkpoint, but the police were able to force it to stop.

The policemen found the stash of liquor and a cal. 40 pistol hidden under the mat of the passenger’s seat.

Capas Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan immediately terminated Dancel and his passenger, 23-year-old mechanic John Raven Quizon.

“The use of the ambulance did not have our blessings nor authorization. Because of what they did, these men brought shame to our health workers and Capas town, even though no doctor nor nurse were on board,” Catacutan said.

