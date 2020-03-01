2 children killed in a Maguindanao blast

COTABATO CITY – Two children were killed in an explosion in Sultan Mastura town in Maguindanao at 2:30 pm on Saturday, police said.

Major Bangon Mamako, chief of Sultan Mastural municipal police, said the explosion happened near a house in Sitio Santillano, Barangay Macaviso, where the two children were playing.

In a report to Maguindanao police director Colonel Arnold Santiago, Mamako said the children, Daniel Amora, 7, and Omar Amilol, 5, who both lived near the place, appeared to be playing at the back of a house made of light materials when the explosion occurred.

Police were still verifying reports that children were playing with a grenade they found somewhere.

The injured children were rushed to the Sanitarium Hospital in nearby Sultan Kudarat town but died around 6 p.m.

