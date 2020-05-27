2 Chinese doctors arrested for operating illegal Covid-19 clinic in Makati

TWO Chinese doctors were arrested for allegedly running an unregistered clinic being used as a coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) treatment facility in Makati City.

In a report on Wednesday, Maj. Gideon Ines Jr., Makati Police Investigation Unit chief, identified the suspects as David Lai, 49, head doctor; and Liao Songhua, 41, assistant doctor of the clinic.

Ines said the arrest came after the Makati Police, in coordination with Felipe Albayda Jr. of the Makati Health Department Incident Management Team Task Force Covid-19 inspected the Goldstar Medical Clinic on the 5th floor of a building along Sampaloc Street in San Antonio Village.

The police seized suspected Covid-19 test kits, medical supplies such as syringes and multiple boxes of Chinese medicine, which they believe were not registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The suspects and evidence seized were brought to the Makati Police Station while criminal complaints for violation of the Medical Act of 1969 and the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009 were now being prepared against the culprits.

Last week, authorities discovered an illegal clinic that exclusively treats Chinese patients inside an upscale village inside the Clark Freeport in Pampanga.