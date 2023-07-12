2 construction workers fall to their deaths from Davao condo

DAVAO CITY — Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the deaths of two construction workers who fell from a condominium under construction in this city on Monday, police on Wednesday said.

Brothers Nolie and Gerry Antao died from severe injuries after they plunged from the 11th floor of Building C of the Amani Grand CityGate Condominium in Buhangin district, said Captain Hazel Tuazon, Davao City Police Office spokesperson.

The victims, both from Manay town, Davao Oriental, together with another worker named Helner Samonte, 31, were filling hollow blocks at 2:36 p,m. when the scaffolding they were stepping on gave way, Tuazon added.

Samonte, of Baguio district here, was able to jump to the floor but his companions hurtled to the ground, nearly 100 feet below.

The victims were rushed to the Southern Philippines Medical Center for treatment but were pronounced dead.

The condominium is being built by the Gaisano-owned Grand Land Inc.

