2 cops die, 2 others wounded after armed men attack Sulu police station

MANILA, Philippines — Two police officers were killed while two other law enforcers were injured after unidentified armed men attacked a local police station in Sulu on Saturday evening.

Major Jemar delos Santos, information officer of the Bangsamoro Police, on Sunday identified the victims as Patrolman Arjun Putalan, Police Corporal Mudar Salamat, Police Executive Master Sergeant Hamid Saribbon, and Police Senior Master Sergeant Harold Nieva.

Delos Santos said the suspects opened fire at Parang Municipal police station in Barangay Poblacion at 7 p.m. The suspects and police officers then engaged in a gunfight for about 30 minutes.

Philippine National Police Special Armed Forces and other reinforcements went to the area, but the suspects managed to escape.

Putalan and Salamat suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were brought to the Parang Municipal Hospital where they later died. Meanwhile, Saribbon and Nieva are still confined at a hospital for treatment.

