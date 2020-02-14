2 cops hurt in NPA ambush in Quezon

LUCENA CITY –– Two policemen were wounded in an ambush by suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in San Narciso town in Quezon province Friday.
In a spot report, the injured police officers were identified as Patrolmen Millan Kenn Parco and Kennedy Piamonte, both assigned at the San Narciso police station.
The report said while the policemen were conducting routine mobile patrol, an undetermined number of alleged rebels fired at them in Barangay San Juan at 8:40 a.m.
Citing Parco’s narrative, the report said the policemen returned fire and were able to hit one of the rebels.
FEATURED STORIES
The wounded policemen were taken to the San Narciso Hospital for treatment./lzb
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.