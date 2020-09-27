2 cops shot dead in Northern Samar

TACLOBAN CITY — Two policemen were killed by still unidentified assailants in San Isidro town, Northern Samar on Saturday evening.

Patrolmen Jessie Golondrina, 30, and Fernando Velarde, 25 — both members of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion — succumbed to gunshot wounds on their bodies.

Based on the report from the San Isidro Municipal Police Station, the two police officers were on their way to Barangay Buenavista at around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday to verify reports about the presence of armed men who were transporting illegally cut lumbers.

When they arrived in the area, they saw a group of armed men who, without provocation, fired at them.

Golodrina and Velarde were brought to the St. Camillus Hospital based in Calbayog City, Samar but were declared dead on arrival.

A hot pursuit operation was conducted to arrest the assailants.

