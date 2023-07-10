2 cops slain by motorcycle-riding men in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY — Two police officers were killed while two suspects were arrested in a shooting incident on Sunday night in Oas town in Albay.

Lieutenant Colonel Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, reported that two motorcycle-riding men shot at 11:49 p.m. Chief Master Sergeant Joseph Ostonal, 43, and Corporal Jeffrey Refereza, 35, both assigned at Oas, who were then conducting a mobile patrol in Barangay Ilaor Sur.

Responding policemen immediately conducted hot pursuit operations and arrested the suspects at a checkpoint in Barangay Basud in Polangui town.

Calubaquib identified the suspects as Richard Bonaobra, 35, and Fernan Jardinel, 37, a former Philippine Army soldier.

Jardinel had gone on absence without an official leave while stationed at the Arny’s 65th Infantry Battalion, 9th Infantry Division in Marawi City, Calubaquib said.

Authorities recovered a caliber .45 and the two motorcycles used by the suspects, who were under custody of the Oas town police.

The service firearm of Refereza was recovered from the crime scene, while Ostonal’s firearm was missing.

Brigadier General Westrimundo Obinque, Bicol police chief, condemned the incident and reminded the police to take extra precautions during the conduct of their activities.

“This heinous attack is unequivocally condemned, and we stand united in our determination to ensure that justice is served,” Obinque said in a statement on Monday. INQ

